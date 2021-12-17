At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Unidentified St. Croix Man Dies In Single-Car Accident On Melvin Evans Highway

FREDERIKSTED — An unidentified man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on St. Croix late last night, authorities said.

On December 16, at 11:10 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Melvin H. Evans Highway, in the vicinity of Estate Cane Carlton, to investigate a single-car accident at 11:10 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the male driver — operating a white 2009 Ford Ranger heading westbound — lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The driver, not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene, according to Derima.

The driver has yet to be identified by police.

The VIPD’s Traffic Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the accident.

