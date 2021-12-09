At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. John News

St. John Man Stabbed On Prince Street In Cruz Bay Has Nothing To Tell Police

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man was taken for emergency health care after a stabbing in St. John but told police “he had nothing to report” when officers asked for a statement.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a stabbing incident outside of an establishment on Prince Street in St. John at 11:00 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The male victim was taken to the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center for treatment, according to the VIPD.

“When officers interviewed the victim at the clinic, he advised the officers he had nothing to report,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5530, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

