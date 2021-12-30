St. John Resident Becomes 89th Victim Of COVID-19 In The Territory, VIDOH Says

CRUZ BAY — The Virgin Islands Department of Health on Thursday confirmed another person has fallen victim to COVID-19.

A 68-year-old man on St. John recently died from the disease, according to a VIDOH press release.

The USVI death total now stands at 89, since the territory first began tracking pandemic fatalities last year.

With 1,251 active COVID-19 cases reported and a seven-day positivity average of 17.73 percent, Health said that it is “more crucial than ever for Virgin Islanders and visitors to practice social distancing,” wash hands frequently, wear a mask, and avoid social gatherings.

Anyone 5 years old and up can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. VIDOH encourages you to take advantage of this life-saving tool.

Due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the territory and the corresponding increase in demand for testing, Plessen Healthcare will be limiting testing hours at Plessen Urgent Care, Sunny Isles, and Plessen Medical Center, Orange Grove. This allows our in-house lab technicians time to administer and accurately process the COVID-19 tests while our medical assistants enter the information required by the USVI Department of Health and the CDC for each patient.

Payment: For uninsured U.S. Citizens and Green Card Holders, costs are Federally funded and no payment is due. For patients with insurance that covers the USVI, no payment is due. For insured patients with insurance that does not cover the USVI, payment is due at the time of service. Additionally, federal funding does not cover testing for travel purposes.

// COVID-19 TESTING AT PLESSEN URGENT CARE, SUNNY ISLES//

– Please proceed directly to the pass-through windows located on the street side of the building.

– Monday through Friday 7 am to 4 pm (registration stops at 4 pm)

– Saturday & Sunday: 8am to Noon (registration stops at noon)

– You do not need to wait onsite for your same-day results. You may return or request results to be emailed.

// COVID-19 TESTING AT PLESSEN MEDICAL CENTER, ORANGE GROVE//

– Please follow the instructions posted at the main entrance.

– Monday through Friday 8 am to 2 pm (registration stops at 2 pm)

– No weekend testing.

– You do not need to wait onsite for your same-day results. You may return or request results to be emailed.

Special Note: Plessen Medical Center in Orange Grove is closed Friday, New Year’s Eve.

Plessen Urgent Care will be open during regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.