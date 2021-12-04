St. Thomas Man Shot Walking Along Brookman Road This Morning

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was shot walking along the main road connecting downtown to the main cruise ship port just after midnight.

The unidentified man was walking on Brookman Road late Sunday night when he was shot and then taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to NewsVI.

The injured man’s condition is not known at present. The Virgin Islands Police Department has not been actively fielding calls from the press since November 19, when their PIO went on vacation.

This is a breaking news story and when more details become available they will be added to the article.

If you have any information that could be helpful to the police investigation you can call them at 911.