Unarmed Homeless Man Apprehended By Security Guard, Police After Bank Robbery

CHARGED: Errol Jackson, 31, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE —Virgin Islands police recovered an undisclosed amount of money from an unarmed homeless man who robbed a bank in St. Thomas late this morning, authorities said.

Errol Jackson, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. today and charged with first-degree robbery and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Jackson – accused of taking money from a teller at FirstBank Plaza near Fort Mylner using a demand note – was apprehended and detained by bank security until police detectives made the arrest.,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The suspect claimed that he was armed when he handed the bank teller the demand note, according to Derima.

Bail for Jackson was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

