DPNR BEACH ADVISORY: 3 Beaches In Territory Fail Water Quality Testing

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — DPNR testing revealed that three beaches in the territory failed to meet established standards for water quality and should be avoided this weekend.

The following beaches do not meet the water quality standards because they exceed the established Enterococci Bacteria threshold and therefore are not considered to be safe for swimming or fishing:

  • Water Bay on St. Thomas  
  • Shoys on St. Croix 
  • Great Cruz Bay on St. John. 

Please note: Samples were not collected at the following beaches:  

  • Grapetree Bay on St. Croix  
  • Johnson Bay on St. John. 

Therefore, the water quality at these beaches is unknown. 

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for Enterococci, Bacteria and Turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:   

DPNR performed water quality analysis at 36 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of December 6 – December 10, 2021. The following beaches meet water quality standards and are considered safe for swimming and fishing: 

All persons should be aware that storm water runoff may also contain contaminants or pollutants harmful to human health, and therefore, should avoid areas of storm water runoff (i.e. guts, puddles, and drainage basins) or any area that appears discolored or has foul odors. DPNR will continue to monitor impacted areas and waters. 

For additional information regarding water quality call the Division of Environmental Protection at (340) 773-1082 in St. Croix or (340) 774-3320 in St. Thomas. 

