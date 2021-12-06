UVI Holiday Administrative Leave Schedule For December 16 Through January 3

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The University of the Virgin Islands has announced the following Recess scheduled for the 2021- 2022 holiday season:

· Last Business Day – December 15, 2021

Holiday Recess:

· UVI Closed – December 16 through January 3

· UVI Open – Tuesday, January 4, 2022

A happy Holiday Season to one and all!

UVI Mourns the Loss of Playwright and Professor, David Edgecombe

The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) is mourning the loss of David Edgecombe, foormer executive director of the Reichhold Center for the Arts and retired associate professor of communications who passed away on November19. During his 30-year career at UVI, Edgecombe inspired countless students in and out of the classroom; celebrated local talent at UVI’s Little Theater and on the Reichhold stage; attracted world-class performers to the Virgin Islands; and entertained audiences around the Caribbean with his original plays.“ Our community is filled with sadness from the loss of Professor Edgecombe, a true artist, passionate teacher, supportive colleague and wonderful human being,” said UVI President David Hall. “I can’t remember David not smiling. He had a joy in his heart that shined through with every encounter. I miss already that smile and his unreplaceable energy and passion. It is rare to meet and work with someone who never stopped believing in how life and the arts could be better. His work at UVI enriched this University in immeasurable ways. On behalf of the entire University, I express our collective and sincere sympathy to Professor Edgecombe’s family, and to the entire Virgin Islands community. There is now a gaping hole in the cultural ecosystems of the Virgin Islands. May we fill it with our memories, tears and hard work that keeps his legacy alive.”

One of the people who is keeping his legacy alive is the Reichhold Center’s current director, Denise Humphrey. Edgecombe was a professor when Humphrey was a UVI student and later recruited her to be a stage manager at Reichhold. “David was always somebody who wanted to get young people involved in the arts. He had the knack of bringing out the best of people and recognizing their talents,” she said. “When he saw potential in someone, he pushed them to move forward and to be creative.”

Second UVI Student Participates in HBCU White House Press Briefing

For the second time this semester, a University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) communication student enjoyed the opportunity of a lifetime – the chance to participate in a White House press briefing.

Nadege Barber, sophomore, communication minor and president of the student group UVI Association of Black Journalists (UVIABJ), joined 18 student journalists from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in a virtual White House (WH) Press Briefing with Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond on Nov.18.

In the half-hour live streamed event, Barber had the opportunity to directly engage with Richmond on the topic of the spread of miscommunication by alt-right wing media groups. About the experience Barber said, “I was determined to represent the Territory, my University, the Communication Department and our student newspaper, UVIVOICE 2.0 to the best of my ability. As UVI continues to invest in its students, we work towards solutions to issues that affect us. We must build and maintain relationships that support our HBCUs.”

Barber was called upon and graciously corrected the mispronunciation of her name. “My name is Nadege. Nadege Barber,” she clearly and carefully informed the host. She then acknowledged the coordinator of the WH HBCU program, Erica Loewe, White House Director, African American Media. She thanked Loewe for her support and participation as a guest panelist at the first UVIABJ Summit which was held November 12-13.

USVI Marine Debris Curriculum Now Available for Educators Across the Territory

The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI), in partnership with USVI educators, announces the release of the USVI Marine Debris Curriculum. The curriculum was written exclusively for the U.S. Virgin Islands to bring awareness to the problem of marine debris in the Territory and to provide culturally-relevant, solutions-oriented, marine debris curricula for USVI schools. It uses local examples and lessons to create a curriculum that is engaging and meaningful to participating students.

One example of an engaging lesson is “Beach Box Exploration.” This lesson asks students to create “beach boxes” after attending a beach cleanup. A sampling of items collected at the cleanup is used in the boxes to foster a discussion on what exactly is marine debris? How do they suspect this debris got to the beach? The objective is to partner fieldwork and in-class activities to identify, sort, and classify marine debris commonly found in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The curriculum also offers “Spotlights” which highlight USVI-specific marine debris research, local researchers, community-led prevention efforts, and natural disaster impacts from marine debris. One “Spotlight,” for example, features Virgin Islander, Zola Roper, a graduate of the Masters of Marine and Environmental Science program at the University of the Virgin Islands. Roper focused her thesis research on marine debris and is now actively working to bring awareness to the problems of marine debris in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The UVI Library invites both the VI and the UVI Community to participate in a Bi-monthly Virtual Book Club

Tiphanie Yanique’s first novel, “Monster in the Middle” will offer an opportunity to celebrate a local author and read an interesting story and connect with others through shared interests. Join the library staff as they delve into the lives of “Fly and Stella” as they discover their identities, passions, and what it means to love one another.

Copies of the novel will be available at both campus bookstores; Bookstore 340 in St. Thomas, and the Under Cover Books and Gifts in Christiansted on St. Croix.

The first meeting is scheduled for the end of January via Zoom.

Sign up here to participate and to receive more information as we continue to plan: