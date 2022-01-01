At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

77-Year-Old Man Held On Domestic Violence Charge After Assault: VIPD

·
0 1 48 0
CHARGED: Edward H. Russell, 77, of Christiansted in St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was charged with assault after police responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Edward H. Russell, 77, of Christiansted, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence; simple assault & battery, kidnapping and false Imprisonment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Russell is accused of assaulting a female family member during a disagreement in downtown Christiansted earlier that day, causing visible injuries,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Russell was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

2 Americans Missing After Plane Splashes Down Off Panama

Next post

2 Women Go On Shopping Spree At Walmart With Stolen Credit Card: VIPD

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSports NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *