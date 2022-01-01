77-Year-Old Man Held On Domestic Violence Charge After Assault: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was charged with assault after police responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Edward H. Russell, 77, of Christiansted, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence; simple assault & battery, kidnapping and false Imprisonment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Russell is accused of assaulting a female family member during a disagreement in downtown Christiansted earlier that day, causing visible injuries,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Russell was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.