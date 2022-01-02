2 Women Go On Shopping Spree At Walmart With Stolen Credit Card: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two St. Thomas women were charged after allegedly going on a shopping spree at Walmart using a stolen credit card, authorities said.

Imai Demming, 22, of Michael Kirwan Terrace was arrested at 12:13 p.m., Monday and Mayasia Smith, 23, of Charlotte Amalie was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Smith was also charged with embezzlement by fiduciaries, according to the VIPD.

CHARGED: Imai Demming, 22, of Michael Kirwan Terrace in St. Thomas.

“Demming and Smith allegedly made over $800 worth of unauthorized online credit card purchases from Walmart & Fashion Nova in August 2021,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima.

Bail for Demming and Smith was set at $20,000 each. Unable to post bail, both women were turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Inspector assisted with the police investigation.

Demming and Smith were each arrested by detectives with the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Economic Crime Unit based on a Superior Court warrant.

Embezzlement by fiduciary refers to the fraudulent conversion of another’s property by a person who is in a position of trust, such as an agent or employee.

CHARGED: Mayasia Smith, 23, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.