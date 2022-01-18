Bahamas, Sint Maarten and BVI Are Countries CDC Says To Avoid For COVID-19

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — More than 100 countries are on U.S. federal health officials’ list of destinations to avoid because of a high risk of COVID-19, including Australia, Israel, the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands.

With 42 deaths and a population of just 30,237, the BVI rose in rank from 68th in fatalities in the world — to 66th.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved 22 countries to its “level 4” travel health notice tier Tuesday, signaling that travelers should “avoid travel to these destinations” regardless of vaccination status.

“If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC says on its website.

The countries considered to have a “very high” risk of COVID-19 include:

Albania

Argentina

Australia

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Bermuda

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Cape Verde

Egypt

Grenada

Guyana

Israel

Panama

Qatar

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Sint Maarten

Suriname

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uruguay

They join other popular destinations on the level 4 tier, including Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

The CDC looks at incidence rates and new case trajectories to determine each country’s COVID-19 risk. Countries are bumped to the level 4 tier when they report more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days.

►CDC warns travelers to avoid Canada:’Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk’ from COVID-19