British Virgin Islands Ranks 68th In The World In COVID-19 Deaths

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — The British Virgin Islands gained another dubious note of distinction when it moved into 68th place in COVID-19 deaths this week.

A 71-year-old male with multiple underlying conditions and long-standing medical problems became the latest person to fall victim to the coronavirus disease on New Year’s Day.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development said Monday the man was the British overseas protectorate’s 40th COVID-19 victim to date.

Minister for Health and Social Development Carvin Malone expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the government as he called on residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges, as of Monday there were 601 active COVID cases with 268 new cases over the last three days. A dozen patients were being treated at Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital with high-flow oxygen, however, none of the patients required treatment in the intensive care unit.

Cases appear to be milder, but it is still too early to form a strong opinion on the outbreak, Georges said.

Samples have been sent to Caribbean Public Health Agency for genetic typing to determine if the omicron variant is present in the British Virgin Islands. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Omicron was present in 90 percent of samples recently tested.

“Persons are encouraged to take COVID-19 seriously. Sick persons should isolate themselves and seek to get tested,” Georges said. “We are recommending that persons isolate for a minimum period of 10 days and with resolution of any fever for at least 24 hours.”

“All unvaccinated persons should get vaccinated and all persons who are already 3 months after their last vaccination should have a booster,” he urged.

The BVI has administered at least 35,799 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 59.6 percent of the country’s population.