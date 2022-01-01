At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsTourism News

Coast Guard Searches For Missing Man Near ‘Los Tubos’ Beach in Manati

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard air and surface units are actively searching Monday for a person in the water just off “Los Tubos” Beach in Manati, Puerto Rico.

Missing is Elias Espino, 21, from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, who was last seen being pulled out to sea by strong currents, while swimming Monday afternoon just off “Los Tubos” Beach.  Espino was reported to be wearing blue and coral swimming trunks.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call at 6:50 p.m. Sunday from a local officer, who initially reported the incident to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard watchtanders directed the launch of multiple air and surface assets and diverted a Coast Guard cutter to search.  Watchstanders also transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast advising boaters and mariners in the vicinity to be on the lookout. Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency personnel are also conducting shoreside searches in support of this case.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

  • MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter form Air Station Borinquen
  • Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos
  • 45-foot Response Boat Medium from Station San Juan

Anyone who may have seen or with information on the possible whereabouts of Elias Espino is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

