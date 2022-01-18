At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas News

Health Department Confirms 3 More Deaths From COVID During Omicron Surge

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Health has confirmed three more deaths related to COVID-19 in the territory — two on St. Thomas and one on St. Croix.

After further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin, the Virgin Islands Department of Health is saddened to confirm the territory’s ninetysecond, ninety-third and ninety-fourth deaths related to COVID-19.

The deceased are a 70-yearold male on St. Croix, an 89-year-old male on St. Thomas and an 80-year-old male also on St. Thomas.

The Department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, please call (340) 777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at the Community Vaccination Centers.

St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is located at the Nissan Center on St. Croix which is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.

On St. Thomas the Community Vaccination Center is located at the Community Health Clinic on the 2nd floor at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.

To report a suspected case of COVID-19, please call (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.

