Government House Says Free COVID-19 Testing Of Students Begins Today

CHRISTIANSTED — During the weekly briefing, Government House spokesman Richard Motta reminded parents that all students must be tested before returning to in-person learning begins on Monday, January 24, and the Virgin Islands Department of Health will begin testing students and school staff free of charge beginning today, January 19.

All vaccinated and unvaccinated students and school staff are required to be tested in advance of in-person learning.

The Department of Education will email a testing schedule to students and school employees, and parents can download the COVID-19 Testing consent form at http://www.vide.vi by clicking on the “COVID-19 Forms” tab at the top of the web page.

The Department of Education began testing of its school food authority workers, custodians and monitors during the week of January 10. Employees in those categories who did not get tested will be required to get tested in the upcoming round that begins January 19.

Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis said that while the number of active cases is much less than it was two weeks ago, the weekly positivity rate as of Tuesday, January 18, is 17.88%

“This number is still very high, and the likelihood of you talking to someone or hugging someone who may be sick or positive for COVID-19 is high,” Dr. Ellis said.

According to Dr. Ellis, unvaccinated and un-boosted persons who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for 10 days, and vaccinated and boosted persons who test positive are required to isolate for 7 days.

“These isolation guidelines apply to individuals who are exhibiting symptoms, as well as to those who are not,” Dr. Ellis said. “Even if you are not feeling sick at all, once you have tested positive, you must avoid contact with others and remain at home.”

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should not leave isolation for any reason, including to retest. Anyone who is waiting for test results from the Department of Health’s drive-through testing should remain at home and not return to the testing site for any reason.

2022 GVI Health & Wellness Expo

The Division of Personnel is hosting the 2022 GVI Health & Wellness Expo for government employees and retirees 65and younger. It will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 27. Those who wish to participate can register at www.gviwellnessexpo.com.

The expo will feature a range of interactive sessions, speakers and demonstrations on cooking, fitness and health management, and participants will be able to dialogue with the presenters during the sessions. Additionally, health care vendors will present workshops on a range of topics, including COVID-19 Health; Coping with Stress; and Daily Mindfulness. Other topics include Pre-Natal Care; Diabetes Awareness; Cancer Risk Reduction; Surviving a Stroke; and Maintaining a Healthy Life/Work Balance.

For more information, call 340-774-8588 ext. 5252.

Governor Bryan’s 2022 State of the Territory Address

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. will deliver his 2022 State of the Territory Address at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 24. The speech will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI and broadcast on the Government Access Channel.

Drive-through Testing

Drive-through testing (by appointment only) is done at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix and the Schneider Regional Medical Center parking lot on St. Thomas Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Residents can schedule an appointment online at covid19usvi.com/testing.

Pop-Up Testing (no appointment necessary)

Here are the pop-up testing locations:

St. Croix – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Charles Harwood Complex.

St. Thomas – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Schneider Hospital parking lot (drive-thru).

St. John – Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot.

Pop-Up Vaccinations

St. Croix – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market (formerly Plaza Extra West) and 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at Agriculture Fairgrounds.

St. Thomas – Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. at Cost-U-Less.

St. John – Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the V.I. Port Authority gravel parking lot.

Vaccinations for Children 5-11

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 340-777-8227 or online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines.

St. Thomas – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Maternal Health Center.

St. Croix – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Community Vaccine Center.

Please make sure to have a parent or guardian accompany any minor wishing to get vaccinated and bring an ID for both the minor and the parent or guardian.

Return-to-Work letters

Residents who need a letter from the Department of Health that they are cleared to return to work after testing positive for COVID-19 should send an email with a copy of their negative test result attached to results@doh.vi.gov.

More information

For information about the COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, call the VITEMA hotline Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-VACS (8227). Vaccination appointments also can be scheduled online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines. The Department of Health will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to children and adults who are homebound.

Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.

COVID-19 cases as of January 18

• 17.88% seven-day positivity rate

• Currently tracking 1,422 active cases (789 STX; 568 STT; 65 STJ).

• 285,212 tests administered.

• 13,901 individuals tested positive.

• 12,386 individuals have recovered.

• 94 deaths.

• There are 11 COVID-19 patients, with one on a ventilator, hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.

• There are 14 COVID-19 patients, with two on a ventilator, hospitalized at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.