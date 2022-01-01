India Opens Embassy In The Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO — India opened its embassy in the Dominican Republic on January 1 2022, with the arrival of the Second Secretary Arup Saha in the capital.

The newly-launched twitter handle of the Indian Embassy, tweeted the news of opening of the Indian embassy and the meeting of the Indian diplomat with senior officials of the Dominican Republic.

“With the arrival of Mr. Arup Saha, Sec Secy in Santo Domingo on 1st Jan’22, India opens its Emb in Dom Republic,” India in Dominican Republic @IndiainDR tweeted.

“Mr. Saha had separate meetings with Vice Minister of Bilateral Foreign Policies Amb José Gómez and Chief of Prot Amb Francisco Nadal.”

Ramu Abbagani, Joint Secretary in the MEA, is taking over as the new Indian Ambassador in the Dominican Republic this month.

SOURCE: GOA CHRONICLE