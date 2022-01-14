At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Police Investigating After Man Stabbed On Christiansted Boardwalk Thursday Night

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after three suspects stabbed a man on the Christiansted Boardwalk early Thursday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Christiansted Boardwalk after receiving a report of a stabbing at 7:38 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers traveled to the area and found a 31-year-old male victim who received multiple stab wounds about the body, according to the VIPD.

“The victim and witnesses reported three suspects attacked the victim and fled the area,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The injured man was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at p3tips.com. Remember, if you see something, say something.

