3 Armed Men Attempt To Rob Couple In Parked Car At Granada del Mar Condos

NORTH SHORE — Two people waiting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a low-end condominium complex in La Grande Princesse after midnight were held up by three armed men early this morning, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of an attempted robbery at the Granada Del Mar Condominiums at 1:30 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victims reported being in the parking lot of the condominiums in their vehicle when they were approached by three armed males, wearing black masks,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects pointed their guns at the victims and demanded the victims exit the vehicle.”

The victims drove off and traveled to Judith’s Fancy, where they made contact with a security guard and called 911, according to Derima.

“The victims were not harmed during this incident,” he said.

If you have information can assist detectives in finding the perpetrators, please call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

