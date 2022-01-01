Police Take Guns Off The Streets During New Year’s Eve Operations: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — VIPD Commissioner Designee Ray Martinez said St. Thomas recovered several illegal firearms and ammunition during New Year’s Eve operations Friday night.

A total of 11 illegal firearms including eight handguns and three automatic assault rifles are now in police custody and removed from the streets from the Virgin Islands, according to AllAhWeTV.

Martinez thanked the public for their assistance in providing officers with critical information which resulted in the recovery of the weapons. He also credited newly installed cameras and the ShotSpotter systems.

As for the St. Croix, no weapons were recovered which the commissioner designee attributed to his strategic placement of police throughout the district.

SOURCE: AllAhWeTV