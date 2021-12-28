At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

VIPD’s ‘Operation Silent Night’ Nets Guns, Ammo, 2 Arrests On New Year’s

Police Commissioner Designee Ray Martinez, Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Brooks, and St. Thomas/St. John/Water Island District Chief of Police Barrington Thomas, Sr. pose with firearms that were confiscated in “Operation Silent Night” during New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department — using intelligence, high visibility patrol, and technology — initiated “Operation Silent Night” on Friday night.

The New Year’s Eve initiative focused on decreasing the discharge of illegal firearms — often called Celebratory Gunfire — on December 31, 2021.

VIPD officers — in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies — DPNR, DLCA, Superior Court, and VIPA — were stationed in specific areas of concern.

In the St. Thomas district, 11 firearms (three assault rifles, eight semi-automatic handguns), and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were confiscated, according to the VIPD.

Two unnamed individuals were arrested on various firearm charges, police said.

Meanwhile, people on social media suggested that the police operation did not root out all celebratory gunfire in the territory on Friday night.

“Das a joke! (three laughing emojis) Out here was like Gaza!!!!” Ramon Cuencas said on Facebook.

“But my step father Casanova that is my step daddy,” Elisha Demon Ayala said. “That is not all. They have family’s that is police and army, too. Ayo police is jokes.”

“Ha Ha,” Eric Dreads Nielsen said.

