U.S. Virgin Islands Has New Entry Testing Rules for Travelers

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The U.S. Virgin Islands has updated its COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers.

The new requirements mean all U.S-based travelers aged 5 or older must submit a negative test result (antigen or PCR) within three days before travel to the USVI.

The new rules took effect yesterday.

The change applies both to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, including those who were vaccinated in the USVI.

The territory had been using a five-day requirement.

The USVI has had one of the most successful tourism re-openings in the Caribbean, anchored by its class-leading Travel Screening Portal.

That’s helped lead it to booming tourism numbers for much of the pandemic, along with a wave of new airlift from across key markets in the mainland US.

Because the U.S. Virgin Islands is a U.S. territory, travelers do not need a test to return home.

The announcement comes as more and more destinations across the Caribbean are tightening their entry testing windows amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

As of January 2, 2022, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John had 2,111 active COVID-19 cases and a 7-day positivity average of 24.34 percent, the Virgin Islands Department of Health said.

For more on traveling to the USVI, visit the USVI Travel Screening Portal.

Harmony of the Seas: Royal Caribbean's Latest Super-Spreader-At-Sea Cruise

Infant With COVID Fights For Life At SRMC In St. Thomas For 1 Week And Counting

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

