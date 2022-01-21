Road Work Will Continue On Route 104 Near Starfish Market In St. John Monday

CRUZ BAY — The Department of Public Works is advising the community that on Monday, January 24, 2022, work will resume on the ER Project located on Route 104, near the Starfish Market on St. John.

Work has now switched to the eastbound lane, which will be closed for approximately eight weeks. During that time, the contractor – Island Roads Corporation – will reconstruct the concrete roadway and drainage, DPW said.

The lane is expected to reopen in March 2022. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to proceed with extreme caution and adhere to all safety directives from on-site flaggers.

The estimated cost of the project is $381,650, according to DPW.

Follow DPW for more updates on the status of Emergency Relief Projects. The Department of Public Works appreciates the community’s patience as they work to improve road conditions throughout the territory.