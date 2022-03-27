At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsEducation NewsNational News

Caribbean Students Apply To Tennessee State For Grant Program

·
0 1 5 0
A side view photo of a teenage girl in a car as her mother sits next to her and hands her the keys to drive.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee— More than 200 graduating high school students from the Caribbean have applied to Tennessee State University under a tuition assistance grant program, the school said.

The applicants are from the Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and other Caribbean nations, the university said in a news release.

High school graduates must have a minimum 3.25 grade point average to qualify for the grant program.

The university’s student body includes people from about 34 countries but few from the Caribbean currently, the school said.

Arlene Nicholas-Phillips, who represents the president’s office for the grant program, said students may also study online if they choose to stay in their country. The program is also open to nontraditional students.

Tennessee State already has dual enrollment partnerships for underserved students in several African countries. Students there take online courses in coding and creating concepts taught by Tennessee State professors.

Tags:
Previous post

Spring Revenue Estimating Conference Shows Positive Outlook; USVI’s GDP Outperforms Those of Mainland, Other Territories

Next post

EPA Considering Whether New Refinery Owners Need 'Deterioration' Permit

The Author

VI Free Press

VI Free Press

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsPolice News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHumanitarian NewsInternational NewsPolice News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsInternational News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.