Human Services Says SNAP-Medicaid Eligibility Office Closing On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez advises the public that the VI Department of Human Services (DHS) continues to serve our constituents throughout the territory. However, due to a recent COVID exposure, the SNAP/Medicaid Eligibility Office located at #4102 Mars Hill in Frederiksted, St. Croix will be closed on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and reopen on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The health and safety of our employees and constituents during the pandemic is very important to us. DHS is asking the public to refrain from visiting offices in person unless necessary. To access services and to determine whether an in-person visit is necessary contact the following numbers:

• Division of Family Assistance (SNAP, ECAP, TANF, Public Assistance Programs)

o STT/STJ – (340) 774-2399 STX (340) 772-7100

o SNAP Issuance STT/STJ (340) 725-5665 or (340) 725-6244

o SNAP Issuance STX District (340) 772-7100 Ext. 7199 or 7103

• Division of Medicaid/CHIP

o Medicaid/CHIP Program – (340) 725-6198

o STT/STJ Eligibility and Enrollment

 STT/STJ (340) 774-0930 ext. 4378/4308 STT sttjmap@dhs.vi.gov

 STX (340) 772-7100 ext. 7114/7170 stxmap@dhs.vi.gov

o Special Services / Patient Care Coordination

 (340) 772-7100 ext. 7157/7170 specialservicesmap@dhs.vi.gov

o Provider Relations and Enrollment

 (340) 774-0930 ext. 4453 providerrelationsmap@dhs.vi.gov

Persons needing to drop your SNAP Re-Certification documents can also place your documents in a sealed envelope in our drop boxes. You also have the option to email your applications and supporting documents to the following email addresses:

Medicaid Program – stxmap@dhs.vi.gov

SNAP, ECAP, Cash Assistance – certoffice.stx@dhs.vi.gov

For more information, please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usvidhs) at US Virgin Islands Department of Human Services.

he Department of Human Services (VIDHS) exists to provide social services to members in our community with diverse needs. In times of national uncertainty and hardship we act as a safety-net and exist to inspire hope and empower change through non-judgmental, quality delivery of needed services and resources.

Please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi for more information.

For more information on COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, please visit the USVI Department of Health’s website, www.doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or text COVID19USVI to 888777. #COVID19USVI