‘I Am D. Hamilton Jackson’ Student Artwork On Display At Youth Art Month Exhibit

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is pleased to announce that in celebration of Virgin Islands History Month and Youth Art
Month, the Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums (DLAM) and the Virgin Islands Department of Education’s Division of Cultural Education will host an exclusive exhibition of the “I AM DAVID HAMILTON JACKSON ART & ACTIVISM PROJECT.”

The “I AM DAVID HAMILTON JACKSON ART & ACTIVISM PROJECT” showcase will be on display at
the Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism Building (CHANT) at 217 Customs House Street in
Frederiksted from Saturday, March 19 through Saturday April 16, 2022.

It is part of the larger Youth Art Month (YAM) exhibit featuring student artwork from various
schools and art programs organized by YAM co-chair Maria Stiles annually. Artwork as part
of the “I AM David Hamilton Jackson” project from students of The St. Croix Educational
Complex, The St. Croix Central High School, Good Hope Country Day School, and the
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, will be on display.

A short video produced by DLAM that highlights some of “I AM DHJ” social justice portraits
will also be shown with music by Rashawn Philip AKA “ABC Shawn”. Philip, a 12th grader at
St. Croix Educational Complex, will perform his rap song entitled PEACE that addresses the
issue of colorism. Additionally, there will be live performances by Music in Motion, and the
St. Croix Educational Complex’s Kwabena Trio.

DLAM Territorial Director Amy Parker De Sorbo said, “We at DLAM are excited about
collaborating with other partners to showcase this incredible artwork. We hope our
community enjoys viewing this powerful student exhibition”.

