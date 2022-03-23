‘I Am D. Hamilton Jackson’ Student Artwork On Display At Youth Art Month Exhibit

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is pleased to announce that in celebration of Virgin Islands History Month and Youth Art

Month, the Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums (DLAM) and the Virgin Islands Department of Education’s Division of Cultural Education will host an exclusive exhibition of the “I AM DAVID HAMILTON JACKSON ART & ACTIVISM PROJECT.”

The “I AM DAVID HAMILTON JACKSON ART & ACTIVISM PROJECT” showcase will be on display at

the Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism Building (CHANT) at 217 Customs House Street in

Frederiksted from Saturday, March 19 through Saturday April 16, 2022.

It is part of the larger Youth Art Month (YAM) exhibit featuring student artwork from various

schools and art programs organized by YAM co-chair Maria Stiles annually. Artwork as part

of the “I AM David Hamilton Jackson” project from students of The St. Croix Educational

Complex, The St. Croix Central High School, Good Hope Country Day School, and the

Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, will be on display.

A short video produced by DLAM that highlights some of “I AM DHJ” social justice portraits

will also be shown with music by Rashawn Philip AKA “ABC Shawn”. Philip, a 12th grader at

St. Croix Educational Complex, will perform his rap song entitled PEACE that addresses the

issue of colorism. Additionally, there will be live performances by Music in Motion, and the

St. Croix Educational Complex’s Kwabena Trio.

DLAM Territorial Director Amy Parker De Sorbo said, “We at DLAM are excited about

collaborating with other partners to showcase this incredible artwork. We hope our

community enjoys viewing this powerful student exhibition”.