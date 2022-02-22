Juan F. Luis Hospital Installs Advanced Equipment For Women’s Health

CHRISTIANSTED — The Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center (JFL) is working with Hologic, a medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

The Estate Diamond Ruby health care facility now owns the advanced equipment necessary to perform Myosure and Novasure minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. JFL is the first and only hospital offering these Hologic procedures in the Caribbean.

Partnering with two experienced physicians on St. Croix, Dr. Michele Berkeley and Dr. O. Anne Treasure, JFL has been able to perform 10 successful procedures since February, with no adverse post-surgical effects.

The Novasure and Myosure procedures are typically performed on women in their reproductive years (ages 24 to 47) who are experiencing uterine polyps and fibroids. They are minimally invasive, low risk and ideal for patients who do not have the necessary resources to leave the island for care or to take time off of work, as this procedure is outpatient and does not require an overnight stay in the hospital.

Dr. Berkeley has been performing Novasure since 2015, and Myosure since 2018 at other hospitals on the mainland and was excited to bring this procedure to JFL to help the women of the Virgin Islands.

“Minimally invasive surgery is the wave of the future in medicine. JFL has partnered with Hologic, to bring state of the art gynecological care to women in the Virgin Islands,” said Dr. Berkeley. “With the Novasure and Myosure, we can now provide cutting edge surgical management of gynecological issues. This allows us to provide uterine sparing alternative surgical options with shorter hospital stays and decreased post-operative pain. I am proud to be a part of this revolutionary change.”

“This technology provides more options for outpatient and highly technical surgical procedures than we have ever had before,” said Dr. Treasure. “The recovery is shorter with less pain, and patients have the ability to receive state of the art care close to home.”