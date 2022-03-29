At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Man Wanted In Brutal Pool Cue Stick Attack On Woman At Bar Arrested By Police: VIPD

·
0 1 13 0
Man Wanted In Brutal Pool Cue Stick Attack On Woman At Bar Arrested By Police: VIPD
CHARGED: Rasissachar “Ras I“ Peterson, 26, of St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted for a brutal pool cue stick attack on a woman at an Anna’s Retreat bar has been taken into police custody.

Rasissachar “Ras I“ Peterson, 26, of St. Thomas, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Monday and charged with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Peterson, who has been wanted for an assault at Veggie Plus in Anna’s Retreat since Friday, turned himself in without incident to the Criminal Investigation Bureau, according to the VIPD.

“The assault took place on March 20, 2022, at the Veggie Plus bar where Peterson struck the victim with a wooden pool stick to her head,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim suffered a severe injury and was rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment, the victim received nine staples to her head for her injury and was discharged.”

Bail for Peterson was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Police Need To Find ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Wanted For Attack At Veggie Plus Bar
Tags:
Previous post

C&W Brings Paramount+ To 15 New Markets In The Caribbean

Next post

St. Thomas' Abdul Ghaffar Abiff Charged With Rape Of Woman At Housing Project

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

'Operation Vice Grip' Manages 1 Arrest On St. Thomas For Disturbing The Peace: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas' Abdul Ghaffar Abiff Charged With Rape Of Woman At Housing Project
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need To Find 'Armed and Dangerous' Man Wanted For Attack At Veggie Plus Bar
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend, Damaging Vehicle: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.