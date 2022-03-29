St. Thomas’ Abdul Ghaffar Abiff Charged With Rape Of Woman At Housing Project

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man accused of a rape last month at a St. Thomas housing project has been taken into official police custody.

Abdul Ghaffar Abiff, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, third-degree assault, simple assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, officers of the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched to the area of Oswald Harris Court, in response to a call for an assault, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that a sexual assault had been committed against a female by an unidentified male,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Investigation further revealed that 25-year-old Abdul Ghaffar ABIFF aka “Ghaffar ABIFF” was the alleged suspect of the sexual assault.”

A warrant for Abiff’s arrest was requested by police from the Magistrate Division of the Superior Court.

The Superior Court issued a warrant for arrest on Abiff on Friday and he voluntarily surrendered himself to detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau yesterday.

Bail for Abiff was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending further court action.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211. You can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477.