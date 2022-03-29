‘Operation Vice Grip’ Manages 1 Arrest On St. Thomas For Disturbing The Peace: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — St. Thomas law enforcement intended to crack down on would-be criminals in St. Thomas this weekend as part of “Operation Vice Grip” and managed one arrest for disturbing the peace.

Officers from the Mariel C. Newton Command, Richard Callwood Command, Special Operations Bureau, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and Department of Planning and Natural Resources continued conducting an ongoing Multi Agency collaboration known as “Operation Vise Grip” on Saturday.

The operation team received a call at 12:17 a.m., for disturbance of peace near Chicken and Bowling at Al Cohen Mall in Havensight, the Virgin Islands Police Department.

“Officers responded and detained several individuals who were attempting to leave the scene,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation and discovered a black firearm and a holster from inside of the vehicle. 28-year-old La ‘Quan Eric Castro stated that he had placed the firearm inside of the vehicle and that he was the owner of the firearm, according to Dratte.

Castro was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Castro was set at $60,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Acting St. Thomas Police Chief Steven Phillips said “Operation Vice Grip” is one of many efforts the VIPD has instituted to reduce violent crime in our community.

“The VIPD must be the guardians of the community,” Acting Chief Phillips said. “I thank the Commanders, Supervisors and officers for their continued hard work and dedication. Most importantly, the Public; remember, the police is the public and the public is the police.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the CIB at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576 or 5572. They can also contact 911, Crime stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.