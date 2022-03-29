At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

‘Operation Vice Grip’ Manages 1 Arrest On St. Thomas For Disturbing The Peace: VIPD

·
0 1 2 0
'Operation Vice Grip' Manages 1 Arrest On St. Thomas For Disturbing The Peace: VIPD
CHARGED: La 'Quan Eric Castro, 28, of St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — St. Thomas law enforcement intended to crack down on would-be criminals in St. Thomas this weekend as part of “Operation Vice Grip” and managed one arrest for disturbing the peace.

Officers from the Mariel C. Newton Command, Richard Callwood Command, Special Operations Bureau, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and Department of Planning and Natural Resources continued conducting an ongoing Multi Agency collaboration known as “Operation Vise Grip” on Saturday.

The operation team received a call at 12:17 a.m., for disturbance of peace near Chicken and Bowling at Al Cohen Mall in Havensight, the Virgin Islands Police Department.

“Officers responded and detained several individuals who were attempting to leave the scene,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation and discovered a black firearm and a holster from inside of the vehicle. 28-year-old La ‘Quan Eric Castro stated that he had placed the firearm inside of the vehicle and that he was the owner of the firearm, according to Dratte.

Castro was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Castro was set at $60,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Acting St. Thomas Police Chief Steven Phillips said “Operation Vice Grip” is one of many efforts the VIPD has instituted to reduce violent crime in our community.

“The VIPD must be the guardians of the community,” Acting Chief Phillips said. “I thank the Commanders, Supervisors and officers for their continued hard work and dedication. Most importantly, the Public; remember, the police is the public and the public is the police.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the CIB at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576 or 5572. They can also contact 911, Crime stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477

Tags:
Previous post

St. Thomas' Abdul Ghaffar Abiff Charged With Rape Of Woman At Housing Project

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

St. Thomas' Abdul Ghaffar Abiff Charged With Rape Of Woman At Housing Project
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Man Wanted In Brutal Pool Cue Stick Attack On Woman At Bar Arrested By Police: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need To Find 'Armed and Dangerous' Man Wanted For Attack At Veggie Plus Bar
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend, Damaging Vehicle: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.