Police Need To Find ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Wanted For Assault Near Food Van

WANTED: Ras I Peterson, 26, on St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a man in St. Thomas wanted for an assault near a food van.

Ras I. Peterson, 26, is wanted for a third-degree assault that occurred near Veggie Plus in Anna’s Retreat on March 20, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Peterson is a Black male who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has a dark complexion.

The VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking any information the public might have about the current whereabouts of Peterson.

If you spot Peterson please use all due caution when calling 911 or the CIB at 340-774-2211 because “Ras I. Peterson is considered to be armed and dangerous.”

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

