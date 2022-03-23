Police Need To Find ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Wanted For Assault Near Food Van

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a man in St. Thomas wanted for an assault near a food van.

Ras I. Peterson, 26, is wanted for a third-degree assault that occurred near Veggie Plus in Anna’s Retreat on March 20, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Peterson is a Black male who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has a dark complexion.

The VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking any information the public might have about the current whereabouts of Peterson.

If you spot Peterson please use all due caution when calling 911 or the CIB at 340-774-2211 because “Ras I. Peterson is considered to be armed and dangerous.”