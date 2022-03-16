How To Create Your Own ‘My Social Security’ Account Online

Social Security wants to help you get the services you need as quickly and safely as possible. Your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount is your gateway to doing business with our agency online.

Whether you receive benefits now or in the future, you will want to create your personal my Social Security account or use the one you may already have. More than 65 million people already have an account!

Did you know you can use your personal my Social Security account to accomplish many tasks? You can check the status of your application or appeal, verify your earnings, estimate future benefits, or manage the benefits you already receive. At this time, individuals having a valid and unexpired driver’s license or government identification card issued by Washington, D.C. or 46 participating states can also request a replacement social security card online. Watch our brief video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjJqUAFSXI about the benefits of having an account.

We are committed to protecting your information and benefits and take this responsibility seriously. That’s why we ask for personal information to verify your identity to create a personal my Social Security account. We work with external partners to securely verify your identity. We do this to protect your data while making our online services easy for you to use.

· Ready to sign up? You can now create your new my Social Security account through either of these two credential partners: Login.gov or ID.me.

· Login.gov is the public’s one account for simple, secure, and private access to participating U.S. government agencies.

· ID.me is a single sign-on provider that meets the U.S. government’s online identity proofing and authentication requirements.

A credential includes your username, password, and two-step verification factors. A trusted credential partner helps us securely verify your identity online.

Here is a brief list of some things you need to know when creating or accessing your personal my Social Security account.

1. I have never accessed my Social Security, and I do not have a Login.gov or ID.me credential: Visit the my Social Security webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to get started. You will have the option to create an account with your preferred credential partner, Login.gov or ID.me. Keep in mind:

· You must be 18 years of age or older and have a social security number.

· You will be redirected to the partner’s website when you select “Sign in with Login.gov” or “Sign in with ID.me.”

· You must provide a valid email address and some additional information.

· Once you create the credential, you’ll return to the my Social Security webpage for the next steps.

2. I have never accessed my Social Security, but I already have a Login.gov or ID.me credential:

You can sign in with your credential on the my Social Security webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and follow the prompts.

3. I have accessed my Social Security with a Social Security username and password that I created before September 18, 2021:

You should still sign in using your Social Security username and password. This is the first option on the Sign In screen secure.ssa.gov/RIL/SiView.action.

4. I have accessed my Social Security using my existing Login.gov or ID.me credential:

You can sign in to my Social Security using either Login.gov or ID.me credential.

Please encourage your friends and family to create their personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Security offices could not receive visitors except for previously arranged appointments. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov.

You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/