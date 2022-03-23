Find Out What Beach You Should Avoid This Weekend: DPNR Beach Advisory

CHRISTIANSTED — One beach in St. Croix failed to meet established standards for water quality and should be avoided this weekend, according to the latest DPNR Beach Advisory.

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water

Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming

beaches throughout the territory by sampling for Enterococci, Bacteria and Turbidity, which

is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

DPNR performed water quality analysis at 28 designated beaches throughout the Territory

during the week of March 21 – March 25, 2022. The following beaches meet water quality

standards and are considered safe for swimming and fishing:

The following beach does not meet water quality standards because it exceeds the

established Enterococci Bacteria threshold and therefore is not considered safe for

swimming or fishing:

• Princess (Condo Row) on St. Croix

Please note: Samples were not collected at the following beaches on St. Croix:

• Stony Ground

• Dorsch Beach

• Frederiksted Public Beach

• Rainbow Beach

• Cane Bay

• Gentle Winds

• Pelican Cove (Comorant)

Therefore, the water quality at these beaches is unknown.

All persons should be aware that storm water runoff may also contain contaminants or

pollutants harmful to human health and therefore, should avoid areas of storm water

runoff (i.e., guts, puddles, and drainage basins) or any area that appears discolored or has

foul odors. DPNR will continue to monitor impacted areas and waters.

For additional information regarding water quality call the Division of Environmental

Protection at 773-1082 in St. Croix or 774-3320 in St. Thomas