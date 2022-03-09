At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Your Help To Find Missing 15-Year-Old Kidany Camacho On St. Thomas

MISSING: Kidany Camacho, 15, of Lindbergh Bay in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE —  Police need your help today to find a missing teen on St. Thomas.

Kidany Camacho, 15, of Lindbergh Bay, was last seen on St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said, without stating where or when he was last seen.

Camacho is a Black male with a light complexion who stands 6-foot,0-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police did allow that the “minor hangs out in Kirwan Terrance housing community.”

The always spelling-challenged VIPD incorrectly spelled Kirwan Terrace as “Kerwin Terrace” twice in one post on Facebook.

VY Maps also spelled Michael J. Kirwan Terrace wrong and Lindbergh Bay wrong.

VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte did not immediately return an email request for comment.

If seen notify immediately notify the police at 340-774-2211, 340-715-5540, 340-715-5540 or call 911.

