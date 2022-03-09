Police Need Your Help To Find Missing 15-Year-Old Kidany Camacho On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing teen on St. Thomas.

Kidany Camacho, 15, of Lindbergh Bay, was last seen on St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said, without stating where or when he was last seen.

Camacho is a Black male with a light complexion who stands 6-foot,0-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police did allow that the “minor hangs out in Kirwan Terrance housing community.”

If seen notify immediately notify the police at 340-774-2211, 340-715-5540, 340-715-5540 or call 911.