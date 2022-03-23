V.I. Free Press Reports On ‘Wolf’ Who Stalked Woman Near C’sted Cemetery Leads To Arrest

CHRISTIANSTED — A series of Virgin Islands Free Press reports on a “wolf” stalker who haunted a woman near the Christiansted Cemetery for weeks led to his eventual arrest on sex offender charges Tuesday.

Jose Enrique “Big Bad Wolf” Encarnacion, a registered sex offender, was arrested by Virgin Islands Department of Justice (VIDOJ) Special Agents (SID), and the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) unit on St. Croix, Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said.

Encarnacion was arrested for failure to comply with registration requirements for sex offenders in the Virgin Islands.

Encarnacion is a Tier 3 registered offender who failed to update his registrations on May 5, 2021,

August 5, 2021, November 8, 2021, and February 2, 2022, as required by law. Additionally, during

a routine compliance check On March 1, 2022, it was revealed that he did not reside at the address

he provided and had not updated his new address with the VIDOJ as required. VIDOJ

Investigator George O’Reilly along with the agents apprehended Jose Encarnacion based on a

warrant issued on March 28, 2022. for failure to register. He was arrested at 11:20 am today in the

vicinity of Richmond Post Office without incident.

Encarnacion was convicted in V.I. Superior Court in May 2008, for the crime of 1st Degree

Unlawful Sexual Contact. Pursuant to Chapter 86, Section 1722 of Title 14 of the V.I. Code

Encarnacion is required to register as a sex offender with the Virgin Islands Dept. of Justice

(VIDOJ) and keep his registration current. He is registered as a Tier 3 sex offender and therefore

required to appear once every 90 days from his initial registration date throughout his lifetime.

A registered sexual offender must notify the VIDOJ of his/her name, residence, temporary

lodging information, vehicle information, Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school

information, and employment status. A team of Special Agents from the VIDOJ and Sexual

Offender Registry (SORNA) unit, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and other local and federal

agencies, routinely conducts unannounced inspections of registered sexual offenders to verify

their locations and other personal information, such as their work and home addresses. The

Attorney General/VIDOJ is legally mandated to administer and enforce the sex offender

registration laws.

Registered sexual offenders in the territory are prosecuted by the attorney general for either failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by this law, and if convicted, the penalty is a fine of not less than $3,000.00 nor more than $5,000.00, or imprisonment for not less than three months nor more than two years, or both.

The law also provides that it is an offense to assist a sex offender to evade the registration requirements, which carries a fine of not less than $1,000.00 nor more than $2,000.00, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

The sex offender registry is available for public view at https://usvi.nsopw.gov