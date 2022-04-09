Barren Spot Man Washing His Car Killed In Drive-By Shooting Late Monday Afternoon

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man was out washing his car late Monday afternoon when another vehicle pulled up — a man got out of the other vehicle and shot him — and then sped away.

Raj Darnelle White, 21, of Barren Spot, was positively identified by next of kin as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received calls at 5:41 p.m. Monday of discharging of shots and a man down in the Estate Barren Spot neighborhood, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: 21-year-old Raj Darnelle White of Barren Spot on St. Croix.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered a critically injured Black male lying on the ground In Barren Spot.

“The male was at home in his yard washing his vehicle when a black male exited a vehicle, discharged multiple shots at him, and jumped back into the vehicle and sped away in a southern direction,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Raj Darnelle White on Facebook

The victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained by the gunshot wounds, according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip-Line 340-778-4950, 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.