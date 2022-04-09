At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Barren Spot Man Washing His Car Killed In Drive-By Shooting Late Monday Afternoon

·
0 1 1 0
Barren Spot Man Washing His Car Killed In Drive-By Shooting Late Monday Afternoon
SHOT DEAD MONDAY: Raj Darnelle White, 21, of Barren Spot in St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man was out washing his car late Monday afternoon when another vehicle pulled up — a man got out of the other vehicle and shot him — and then sped away.

Raj Darnelle White, 21, of Barren Spot, was positively identified by next of kin as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received calls at 5:41 p.m. Monday of discharging of shots and a man down in the Estate Barren Spot neighborhood, according to the VIPD.

Barren Spot Man Washing His Car Killed In Drive-By Shooting Late Monday Afternoon
REST IN PEACE: 21-year-old Raj Darnelle White of Barren Spot on St. Croix.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered a critically injured Black male lying on the ground In Barren Spot. 

“The male was at home in his yard washing his vehicle when a black male exited a vehicle, discharged multiple shots at him, and jumped back into the vehicle and sped away in a southern direction,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Barren Spot Man Washing His Car Killed In Drive-By Shooting Late Monday Afternoon
Raj Darnelle White on Facebook

The victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained by the gunshot wounds, according to Dratte. 

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip-Line 340-778-4950340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Tags:
Previous post

Governor Bryan Presents $90 Million As First Installment From Bond Sale For GERS

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Lax Security At Superior Court Leads To Victim Being Threatened By 'Fathead' During Recess
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

ONE YEAR LATER: What Happened To Sarm Heslop? The British Woman's Mysterious Disappearance From St. John Examined By Dateline
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsPolice NewsSt. John NewsTourism News

Police Need Your Help To Capture Omar Stephens Wanted For Burglary of Café
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

U.S. Marshals Service Tracked St. Croix Murder Suspect As He Fled From Iowa To California
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSuperior Court NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.