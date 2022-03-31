At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsMilitary NewsPuerto Rico NewsTourism News

Coast Guard Medevacs German Passenger From AIDAperla Cruise Ship Near Puerto Rico

·
The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter transfers a German citizen passenger who experienced a possible heart attack and was medevaced from the the Aida Perla cruise ship off the southern coast of Ponce, Puerto Rico Nov. 13, 2019. Emergency Medical Services personnel at the Mercedita Airport in Ponce received and transported the patient to the local Saint Lucas Hospital to receive further medical care.

SAN JUAN — The Coast Guard medevaced a German passenger from the AIDAperla cruise ship Wednesday, approximately 60 nautical miles southeast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Medevaced is a 64-year-old man, who was experiencing signs of a possible strok

e and required a higher level of care ashore.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Jaun received a communication from the crew of the AIDAperla cruise ship, requesting Coast Guard assistance to transport their patient to a local hospital. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter that arrived on scene and conducted a basket hoist to bring the patient safely aboard the aircraft. 

The Coast Guard aircrew transported the patient to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Regional Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where emergency medical personnel received and transported him to the “Centro Medico” Hospital in San Juan.

“Cruise ship medevacs are extremely complex and can be very dangerous,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Kallimani, Avionics Electrical Technician and aircrew for the case. “I commend the crew of the AIDAperla for their professionalism. Their ability to work with our aircrew allowed us to quickly and safely get the patient to a higher level care.”

