First Family Mourns Death of Veterinarian, Culture Bearer Dr. Eugene ‘Doc’ Petersen

FREDERIKSTED – Governor Albert Bryan issued the following statement on the passing of Veterinarian, musician and culture-bearer Eugene “Doc” Petersen:

“Yolanda and I join a grief-stricken Virgin Islands community today in expressing our shock and sadness on the the passing of Dr. Eugene ‘Doc’ Petersen.

“Doc was many things, but above all he was a true friend and ambassador for our rich Virgin Islands culture. Like many, I was blessed to have his friendship and to receive his wise counsel on politics, horse racing and other policy issues as it relates to the arts and our Virgin Islands culture.

“He was always positive and enthusiastic about the progress of our community and unselfishly gave his time and wisdom to that progress. He was truly one of a kind and will be sorely missed. I ask that all Virgin Islanders join Yolanda and I in extending condolences to his loved ones during this most difficult time.”