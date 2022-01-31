At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEntertainment NewsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

First Lady Yolanda Bryan Hosting Easter Egg Hunts On St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas

·
0 0 0 0
First Lady Yolanda Bryan Hosting Easter Egg Hunts On St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas

CRUZ BAY — First Lady Yolanda Bryan is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for children, which includes mini-parades, games, prizes and other treats at the Battery on St. John at 2 p.m. today.

Mrs. Bryan also has Easter Egg hunts and fun children’s events scheduled for St. Thomas and St. Croix next week.

On St. Croix, the Easter Egg Hunt will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at the Rudolph Schulterbrandt Agriculture Fairgrounds.

First Lady Yolanda Bryan Hosting Easter Egg Hunts On St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas

On St. Thomas, there will be two events on Saturday, April 16. Toddlers are invited to join the First Lady from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an Easter Egg Hunt in the First Lady’s Garden on Government Hill. The celebration continues for children ages 3 to 13, with free Carnival Rides from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fort Christian Parking Lot.

Tags:
Previous post

Cuba Struggles To Buy Fuel As Imports From Venezuela Dwindle -Data Indicates

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

VI Free Press

VI Free Press

Related Posts

Bryan Thanks Legislature For Authorizing Refinancing Of Government Debt To Aid GERS
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsV.I. Legislature

Bryan Says He Will Take Guidance From Young People On Government Matters
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

Taxi Medallions Worth $20,000 In St. Thomas-St. John, But Only $8K In St. Croix
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

Governor Bryan Issues Public Statement About Labor Day
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.