First Lady Yolanda Bryan Hosting Easter Egg Hunts On St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas

CRUZ BAY — First Lady Yolanda Bryan is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for children, which includes mini-parades, games, prizes and other treats at the Battery on St. John at 2 p.m. today.

Mrs. Bryan also has Easter Egg hunts and fun children’s events scheduled for St. Thomas and St. Croix next week.

On St. Croix, the Easter Egg Hunt will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at the Rudolph Schulterbrandt Agriculture Fairgrounds.

On St. Thomas, there will be two events on Saturday, April 16. Toddlers are invited to join the First Lady from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an Easter Egg Hunt in the First Lady’s Garden on Government Hill. The celebration continues for children ages 3 to 13, with free Carnival Rides from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fort Christian Parking Lot.