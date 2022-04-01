At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Grove Place Man Charged With Assault After Strangling Girlfriend: VIPD

CHARGED: Jamari Gardener, 24, of Grove Place in St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman told police this week that her boyfriend threatened to kill her and then began strangling her.

The adult female walked into the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station at 6:21p.m. Wednesday and reported that she was assaulted by a male acquaintance, Jamari Gardener, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim stated on March 29, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m., both she and Gardener got into an argument, and he threatened to kill her,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim further stated Mr. Gardener grabbed her by the neck, lifted her up, and began strangling her until she was unable to breathe, slammed her body on the bed and left.”

Jamari Gardener, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault and disturbance of the peace, according to the VIPD.

No bail was offered as per the domestic violence statutes. He was remanded to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove, pending an advice-of-rights hearing. 

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

