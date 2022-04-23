At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSuperior Court News

Underwear-Wearing Intruder Under Arrest For Attempted Murder After Shooting Father

CHARGED: Jelani James, 44, of St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — The underwear-wearing intruder who startled a homeowner in Whim Thursday was re-arrested early Saturday morning after violating the terms of his release.

Jelani James, 44, while appearing before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Brow Ross, was released into the custody of his father during his advice of rights hearing on Friday, 

At 1:49 a.m. Saturday, on April 23, 2022, the father called 911 requesting assistance with Jelani James, who was not complying with his orders, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Jelani James pushed his father out of his apartment and while he was outside on his mobile device with 911,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Jelani James retrieved the father’s firearm from his bag and fired multiple rounds through the window, hitting the father in the neck area.” 

The gunshot wound was non-fatal, and he was able to drive himself to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital for treatment, according to Dratte.

Entry was made into the family’s rental units by the Special Operations Bureau (SOB), according to the VIPD.

Jelani James was arrested without incident and the firearm was recovered, police said.

He was processed and taken to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing on Monday, April 25, 2022. 

‘Intruder’ In His Underwear, Wielding Metal Object Startles Whim Resident From Sleep
The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

