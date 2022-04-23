Underwear-Wearing Intruder Under Arrest For Attempted Murder After Shooting Father

FREDERIKSTED — The underwear-wearing intruder who startled a homeowner in Whim Thursday was re-arrested early Saturday morning after violating the terms of his release.

Jelani James, 44, while appearing before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Brow Ross, was released into the custody of his father during his advice of rights hearing on Friday,

At 1:49 a.m. Saturday, on April 23, 2022, the father called 911 requesting assistance with Jelani James, who was not complying with his orders, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Jelani James pushed his father out of his apartment and while he was outside on his mobile device with 911,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Jelani James retrieved the father’s firearm from his bag and fired multiple rounds through the window, hitting the father in the neck area.”

The gunshot wound was non-fatal, and he was able to drive himself to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital for treatment, according to Dratte.

Entry was made into the family’s rental units by the Special Operations Bureau (SOB), according to the VIPD.

Jelani James was arrested without incident and the firearm was recovered, police said.

He was processed and taken to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing on Monday, April 25, 2022.