Lax Security At Superior Court Leads To Victim Being Threatened During Court Recess

CHARGED: Ky'mani Dolphin, 20, of St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Superior Court marshals were not on top of their game when they allowed the victims of a crime to be threatened by the defendant during a court recess in St. Thomas late Wednesday afternoon.

The victims told police they were present at the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were threatened by defendant Ky’mani Dolphin during a recess at a pending Superior Court proceeding, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“As this is an ongoing situation, they are now in fear for their lives due to Dolphin’s behavior,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.  

Ky’Mani Dolphin, 20, was arrested at the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and charged with Retaliating Against/Threatening a Witness, Preventing/Dissuading Witness from attending Trail, and Disturbance of the peace, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Dolphin was set at $10,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights Hearing.   

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

http://p1cdn4static.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_12810747/File/Opinions/2021/MemorandumOpinionandOrderST2020CR46.pdf

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

