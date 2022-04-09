At VIFreep

Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett Shares More Details About Her VISA Waiver Act

WASHINGTON U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett released the following statement of clarification regarding her Virgin Islands Visa Waiver Act’s (H.R. 5460) approval by the House Judiciary Committee:

“The Virgin Islands Visa Waiver Act was passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which is one step in the legislative process. The bill does not become law until passed by the House, passed by the Senate then signed by the President. The next step in this process will be for full House consideration. I am confident the measure will be considered by the full House in short order, and we are working to have a companion measure considered by the Senate.”

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett released the following statement after her Virgin Islands Visa Waiver Act (H.R. 5460) was approved by the House Judiciary Committee in a bipartisan vote of 24-14:

“I and my team have worked steadfastly with the House Judiciary Committee over several years on the Virgin Islands Visa Waiver Act. I would like to thank my Republican colleague, Representative Thomas Massie from Kentucky, for his vote in favor of this bill.

“The Virgin Islands Visa Waiver Act would allow the Department of Homeland Security to consider approving non-immigrant visitor visa waivers for entry into the U.S. Virgin Islands for up to 45 days (primarily for residents of neighboring Caribbean countries). Such a non-immigrant visitor visa waiver program is already being utilized successfully in both Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands for nationals of other countries.

“This legislation would extend this same program to the U.S. Virgin Islands.  This limited visa waiver program would better enable the Virgin Islands to compete economically with other islands and nations in the Caribbean community. A nationwide U.S. Visa Waiver Program already allows nationals of certain countries to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.  This bill would apply solely to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and because the Virgin Islands is outside the U.S. customs zone by law, it would not allow entry into any other part of the United States.

I thank my colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee for their hard work during the marathon markup session that took place over the past few days.”

U.S. Virgin Islands Greenlights Caribbean Nationals’ Visits By Waiving Visa Requirement
John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

