Lindbergh Bay Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody Without Incident: VIPD

CHARGED: Kahlil "Kahlif" Henley, 47, of West Caret Bay in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The suspect in the Lindbergh Bay assault case has been taken into official custody.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 3:12p.m., Kahlil “Kahlif” Henley, 47, of West Caret Bay, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, mayhem, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Henley was taken into custody pertaining to an assault incident that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the Lindbergh Bay area, according to the VIPD.

“The victim sustained contusions and fractures to the head and face and was transported to Roy L. Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim was hospitalized for several days due to the severity of his injuries and released pending further medical attention. “

Bail for Henley was set at $75,000.00 by order of the Magistrate Court of the Virgin Islands. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing. 

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact 911, or Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers V.I  at 1-800-222-8477.

