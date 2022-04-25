‘Operation Python’ Nets 3 Arrests For Gun Possession In Advance Of Carnival

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — “Operation Python” resulted in the arrests of three males and the seizure of two stolen vehicles in St. Thomas this weekend, authorities said.

Patrol units were securing a crime scene where two stolen vehicles were recovered at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A vehicle with three male occupants cruised by the area, according to the VIPD.

“Patrol units were then notified by several of the witnesses that two of the males inside of the vehicle, were involved in a prior case, where shots were fired at a victim,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The males were detained for questioning and the owner of the vehicle Naiguan Frett gave consent to the search of his vehicle, police said.

“Officers conducted the search and discovered a black Glock handgun with an obliterated serial number under the front passenger seat, according to Dratte.

None of the male occupants that were in the vehicle claimed ownership of the firearm. 23-year-old Naiguan Frett, 19-year-old Orlando Reyes, and 18-year-old Jamari Gumbs, were all arrested and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, pending further investigations and additional charges.

Bail for the three men was set at $20,000 each. Unable to post bail, they were remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending individual advice-of-rights hearings.

St. Thomas Police Chief Steven Phillips thanked the community for helping get guns off the street.

“Ongoing initiative ‘Operation Python’ is now in effect, as we kick off Carnival this week,” Chief Phillips said.