At VIFreep

‘Operation Python’ Nets 3 Arrests For Gun Possession In Advance Of Carnival

·
0 0 0 0
'Operation Python' Nets 3 Arrests For Gun Possession In Advance Of Carnival
CHARGED:

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — “Operation Python” resulted in the arrests of three males and the seizure of two stolen vehicles in St. Thomas this weekend, authorities said.

Patrol units were securing a crime scene where two stolen vehicles were recovered at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A vehicle with three male occupants cruised by the area, according to the VIPD.

“Patrol units were then notified by several of the witnesses that two of the males inside of the vehicle, were involved in a prior case, where shots were fired at a victim,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The males were detained for questioning and the owner of the vehicle Naiguan Frett gave consent to the search of his vehicle, police said.

“Officers conducted the search and discovered a black Glock handgun with an obliterated serial number under the front passenger seat, according to Dratte.

None of the male occupants that were in the vehicle claimed ownership of the firearm. 23-year-old Naiguan Frett, 19-year-old Orlando Reyes, and 18-year-old Jamari Gumbs, were all arrested and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, pending further investigations and additional charges.

Bail for the three men was set at $20,000 each. Unable to post bail, they were remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending individual advice-of-rights hearings.

St. Thomas Police Chief Steven Phillips thanked the community for helping get guns off the street.

“Ongoing initiative ‘Operation Python’ is now in effect, as we kick off Carnival this week,” Chief Phillips said.

Previous post

Help Police Find Dominican Wanted For Smashing Beer Bottle On Woman's Face

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Help Police Find Dominican Wanted For Smashing Beer Bottle On Woman's Face
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Bryan Asks For $21 Million In Federal Funding Available Through Omnibus Bill
At VIFreepBreaking NewsGovernment House NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTerritorial Affairs

Tamia Grant Crowned Miss University of the Virgin Islands 
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Health Department Observes World Immunization Week This Week
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsInternational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.