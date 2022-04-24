At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Help Police Find Dominican Wanted For Smashing Beer Bottle On Woman's Face

Help Police Find Dominican Wanted For Smashing Beer Bottle On Woman's Face
WANTED BY THE VIPD: Maria Teresa Mercedes of Anna's Retreat in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking any information on whereabouts of Maria Teresa Mercedes.

Mercedes of Anna’s Retreat is wanted for third-degree assault, according to the VIPD.

“She assaulted a female with a beer bottle causing a laceration to her face,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The subject frequently is seen in Smith Bay and works in several bars.”

Help Police Find Dominican Wanted For Smashing Beer Bottle On Woman's Face

If you see Maria Teresa Mercedes, you are asked to please apprehend her and notify 911 and Detective B. Bedminster of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5608.

