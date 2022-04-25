Operation Python Yields Another Arrest For Gun Possession On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD Operation Python Task Force team were doing traffic enforcement in the vicinity of Frenchman’s Bay Intersection on Tuesday at 4:06 p.m..

A white Toyota with tint past the AS-1 line and no front license plate was observed traveling in the area, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and a black M&P Smith & Wesson 40 caliber Shield handgun was found in a backpack located on the backseat of the vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “22-year-old K’Yon Joseph the operator of the vehicle, took ownership of the unlicensed firearm.”

K’Yon Joseph was placed under arrest for possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to the VIPD..

Joseph, unable to post the $50,000 bail, was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending advice of rights hearing.

“We are prepared for carnival, the VIPD will be utilizing all resources possible to ensure our visitors and locals have a safe and enjoyable carnival,” St. Thomas Police Chief Steven Phillips said.