Routine Traffic Stop Nets 2 Suspects On Gun, Ammunition, Resisting Arrest Charges: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Members of a Multi-Agency Violent Offender Task Force consisting of Officers from the Special Operations Bureau, CIB, K-9, Zone A Patrol, COVID-19 Task Force Officers and DLCA were doing traffic enforcement around Rhymer Highway at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers directed the driver of a black Toyota with a tint past the AS-1 line with no front license plate traveling west on Rhymer Highway to stop the vehicle, and he refused to stop, almost striking an officer, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The driver in the vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to elude police, according to the VIPD. A foot pursuit ensued with the front passenger Joventi Benjamin being observed discarding a small bag which was on his person. Investigation later revealed that the bag had a firearm and multiple magazines.

The driver of the Black Toyota, Tevin Peters, 27, was placed under arrest for third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, failing to stop when ordered by the police, tint past AS-1 line, no front license plate affixed to vehicle, delaying and obstructing, and failing to stop when ordered by the police, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Passenger Jovanti Benjamin, 21, was charged and arrested for third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of ammunition, according to Dratte.

Unable to post bail, Peters and Benjamin were each remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending advice-of-rights hearing.