Police Investigating After Dead Body Found In El Yunque Rain Forest In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The Puerto Rico Police Department is investigating the discovery of a dead body in Vereda Charco Angelito off highway PR-988 in El Yunque, Luquillo jurisdiction of Puerto Rico.

A call came in to the 911 Emergency System about a dead person in the Rain Forest and when the agents arrived at the scene they found the body of a man who at the moment has not been identified who is presumed to be a tourist.

Agents, assigned to the Fajardo Area Criminal Investigation Dept., together with prosecutor Diannette Aymat Frías, continue with the investigation.

Citizens are urged to please call 787-343-2020 if they have any formation regarding this case.