At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico News

Coast Guard Returns 72 Dominicans, 14 Haitians To Hispaniola After Illegal Voyages

·
0 0 1 0
Coast Guard Returns 72 Dominicans, 14 Haitians To Hispaniola After Illegal Voyages
A Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez crewmember watches over a capsized boat, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage that was grossly overloaded and taking on water in the Mona Passage near Puerto Rico April 6, 2022. Following the capsizing, the crew of the Heriberto Hernandez safely recovered all vessel passengers. Seven Haitians and 42 Dominicans from this group, along with 37 other non-U.S. citizens from a separate interdiction, were returned to the Dominican Republic April 7, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

SAN JUAN — The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez repatriated 72 Dominicans and returned 14 Haitians to the Dominican Republic between Wednesday and Thursday, following the interdiction of two illegal voyages in Mona Passage waters near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

One interdicted Dominican Republic national remains in Puerto Rico to face federal prosecution on charges of attempted illegal reentry into the United States. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution in this case.

These interdictions are the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG.

“We are very proud of cutter Heriberto Hernandez’s crew performance these past few days,” said Capt. Gregory H. Magee, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan.  “Their actions helped safeguard the nation’s southernmost maritime border while saving the lives of nearly 90 Dominican and Haitian nationals from two illegal voyages. These voyages put thousands of lives at risk every year. If you are thinking of taking part in an illegal voyage, do not take to the sea!  If caught, you will be returned to your country of origin or you could find yourself facing criminal prosecution in U.S. courts.”

The first interdiction occurred Tuesday, after the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Marine Enforcement Aircraft detected a suspect illegal voyage in the Mona Passage transiting towards Puerto Rico. Following the sighting, the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez interdicted the 30-foot makeshift boat and embarked all the passengers who were onboard. The cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew repatriated 30 Dominican Republic nationals and returned seven Haitian males from this group to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Wednesday.

The second interdiction occurred Wednesday morning, after the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Marine Enforcement Aircraft detected a suspect illegal voyage in the Mona Passage near Puerto Rico. The interdicted vessel was grossly overloaded and capsized shortly thereafter, throwing most of the vessel passengers into the water.  The cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew, with the assistance of on-scene Puerto Rico Police marine units, safely recovered and embarked all the vessel passengers.  The cutter Heriberto Hernandez repatriated 42 Dominican Republic nationals and returned seven Haitian males from this group to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Thursday.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Since Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the Coast Guard and CBIG partner agencies have carried out 53 illegal voyage interdictions in Mona Passage and Caribbean waters near Puerto Rico.   Interdicted during this period, are 1,308 non-U.S. citizens comprised mostly of Dominican Republic and Haitian nationals (940 Dominicans, 298 Haitians, 24, Cuban, 1 Ecuadorian, 36 Venezuelan).

  •  463 Dominican, 15 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2021
  •  491 Dominican, 08 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2020
  •  429 Dominican, 06 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2019
  •  280 Dominican, 04 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2018 
  •  262 Dominican, 03 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2017
  •  246 Dominican, 19 Haitians in Fiscal Year 2016

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

CBIG unifies efforts between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.

Tags:
Previous post

Governor Bryan Signs Into Law Merger Between Fire Service and EMS

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Coast Guard Medevacs German Passenger From AIDAperla Cruise Ship Near Puerto Rico
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsMilitary NewsPuerto Rico NewsTourism News

Coast Guard Takes 2 Dominicans, 39 Haitians Back To Hispaniola After Illegal Voyage
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsU.S. Department of Justice

2 Puerto Rican Men With 174 Pounds Of Cocaine On Boat Dump Drugs In Sea Chase
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas News

U.S. Seeks Extradition From Jamaica of Suspect in Murder of Haiti's Moise
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsPolice News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.