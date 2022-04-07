At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Your Help To Capture Omar Stephens Wanted For Burglary of Café

WANTED BY THE VIPD: Omar K. Stephens, 30, of St. John.

CRUZ BAY — Police need your help tonight to find a St. Thomas man wanted for a burglary at a Mongoose Junction café.

Omar K. Stephens, 30, of St. Thomas, is wanted in connection to a burglary that happened today at the Sun Dog Café in St. John, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Stephens is described as being a Black male who stands 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was born in St. Thomas and currently resides at #1-B Cruz Bay in St. John, according to the VIPD.

If you see Stephens, you are asked to apprehend him and then call 911 and Detective A. Dorsett of the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 Extensions 5207 or 5530.

