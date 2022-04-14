At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Police Need Your Help To Find Khalil Henley Wanted For Assault In Lindbergh Bay: VIPD

WANTED BY THE VIPD: Khalil "Khalif" Henley, sr., 47, of West Caret Bay in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man wanted for assault.

Khalil “Khalif” Henley, Sr., 47, of West Caret Bay, is wanted in connection to an assault that occurred in Lindbergh Bay. St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

If you see Henley please notify 911 along with Detectives Y. LoBlack or S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

