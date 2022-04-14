Police Need Your Help To Find Khalil Henley Wanted For Assault In Lindbergh Bay: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man wanted for assault.

Khalil “Khalif” Henley, Sr., 47, of West Caret Bay, is wanted in connection to an assault that occurred in Lindbergh Bay. St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

If you see Henley please notify 911 along with Detectives Y. LoBlack or S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.